Mon, Jan 11, 2021 @ 22:06 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis US 500 Index Looks Optimistic Despite Minor Retreat

US 500 Index Looks Optimistic Despite Minor Retreat

By XM.com

The US 500 index (Cash) has retracted ever so slightly after stalling around the fresh all-time high of 3,831. Although the Ichimoku lines are revealing the ebbing in positive price action, the bullish demeanour of the simple moving averages (SMAs) is defending the positive structure. The withdrawal in price will have to mature into a deeper retracement to have any significant effect on the upwards drive.

The short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed frequencies in directional sentiment. The MACD, in the positive region, is persisting above its red trigger line, while the RSI is deteriorating below the 70 level. The %K lines’ easing in overbought territory is backing the wavering in price, but has yet to confirm negative tendencies.

To the downside, initial friction may develop at the Ichimoku lines currently at 3,749 and 3,721. Should the pullback intensify, downside limitations may then arise from the region of 3,638-3,660. A successful dive underneath the 50-day SMA may lose buoyancy around the 3,602 boundary before sinking to test the support section of 3,511-3,545.

Otherwise, if buyers manage to drive the index over the newly formed all-time high of 3,831, the bulls may then target the 3,900 handle. In the event buying interest continues to build, next resistance could be met at the 4,002 level, which happens to be the 150.0% Fibonacci extension of the downward leg from 3,396 until 2,183. Thrusting over this too could propel the price towards the 161.8% Fibo extension of 4,145.

Overall, the bullish bearing of the index is cemented above the cloud and the SMAs. Primarily, should it persist above the Ichimoku lines and the 3,660 trough, its improving tone could gain further confidence.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.