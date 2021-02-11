Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 12:27 GMT
AUD/USD Remains Below 0.7780

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 40 pips or 0.52% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by a support line at 0.7714 during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the 0.7700 level during the following trading session

