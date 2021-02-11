AUD/USD Remains Below 0.7780

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian Dollar declined by 40 pips or 0.52% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by a support line at 0.7714 during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the 0.7700 level during the following trading session