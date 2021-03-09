AUD/USD Potential Target At 0.7589

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The AUD/USD currency pair reversed from a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 50– hour SMA at 0.7713 on Monday. As a result, the Aussie fell by 70 pips or 0.91% against the Greenback during Monday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern. Sellers are likely to target the weekly support level at 0.7589 within this session.

A possible upside reversal could occur from the weekly S1 at 0.7589 during the following trading session.