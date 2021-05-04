Tue, May 04, 2021 @ 12:47 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD $1,800 Now Key

XAUUSD $1,800 Now Key

By OctaFX

Gold is looking ready to rally again as the inflation fears surrounding the US economy are causing precious metals and commodities to rally. A lower time frame analysis shows that the price of gold could surge towards the $1,840 area if the $1,800 level is broken. Any moves back towards the $1,775 area is likely to be seen as a buying opportunity by short-term gold bulls.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,840 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,765 and $1,756 support levels.

 

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.