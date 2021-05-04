XAUUSD $1,800 Now Key

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold is looking ready to rally again as the inflation fears surrounding the US economy are causing precious metals and commodities to rally. A lower time frame analysis shows that the price of gold could surge towards the $1,840 area if the $1,800 level is broken. Any moves back towards the $1,775 area is likely to be seen as a buying opportunity by short-term gold bulls.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,840 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,765 and $1,756 support levels.