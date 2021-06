A drop in Australia’s unemployment rate barely lifted its currency as traders’ prices in the US taper.

The breakout below the demand area at 0.7600 is a sign of mounting bearish pressure. 0.7530 is a critical support to safeguard the uptrend from a medium-term perspective. Its breach could trigger an extended sell-off leading to a reversal.

An oversold RSI is rising back to the neutral area.

A combination of profit-taking and fresh buying may lift the price to the immediate resistance at 0.7640.