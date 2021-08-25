Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 09:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/CHF Bounces Off Key Support

NZD/CHF Bounces Off Key Support

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar climbed after the RBNZ’s chief economist said that the outbreak has limited effect on monetary policy.

The pair saw buying interest at December’s low at 0.6250. The RSI’s bullish divergence in this demand zone was an important signal that sellers had become less aggressive.

The subsequent rally above 0.6330 is a confirmation that a rebound is underway.

0.6415 would be an intermediate resistance. 0.6300 is fresh support in case of a pullback as the RSI inches towards an overbought situation.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.