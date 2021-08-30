GER 30 Awaits Breakout

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 30 index rises as investors expect prolonged stimulus.

Price action is seeking support along the 30-day moving average after a new high above 15810. A first wave of profit-taking has made 15930 a key resistance. The bulls will need to push through once again before they could expect the rally to resume.

The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold area has attracted buying interest. 15650 is a major support to keep the short-term bullish bias intact. Failing that, there is a chance of a deeper correction towards 15440.