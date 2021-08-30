Mon, Aug 30, 2021 @ 08:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGER 30 Awaits Breakout

GER 30 Awaits Breakout

By Orbex

The Dax 30 index rises as investors expect prolonged stimulus.

Price action is seeking support along the 30-day moving average after a new high above 15810. A first wave of profit-taking has made 15930 a key resistance. The bulls will need to push through once again before they could expect the rally to resume.

The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold area has attracted buying interest. 15650 is a major support to keep the short-term bullish bias intact. Failing that, there is a chance of a deeper correction towards 15440.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.