Crude Oil Price Faces Major Resistance, Dollar Moves Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $62.00 support zone.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line at $65.85 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

EUR/USD is consolidating near 1.1800, but GBP/USD was rejected near 1.3800.

The US ISM Manufacturing Index could decline slightly from 59.5 to 58.6 in August 2021.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After trading as low as $62.02, crude oil price started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price broke the $65.00 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price even climbed above the $65.50 resistance zone. There was a clear break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $65.85.

The price climbed above the $68.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red). However, it is now facing a strong resistance near the $69.75 level and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

A high is formed near $69.73 and the price is now consolidating gains. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $67.75 level and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green). The first major resistance is near the $70.00 level, above which the price could rise towards $73.50.

An immediate support is near the $68.00 level. The first major support is near $67.50 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red). Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards $65.80 support zone.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair climbed above the 1.1800 resistance, but it is struggling to continue higher. Besides, GBP/USD failed to clear the 1.3800 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today