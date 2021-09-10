CAD/CHF Two Scenarios Likely

Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:34 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since this week’s trading sessions, the Canadian Dollar has declined by 82 pips or 1.12% against the Swiss Franc. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7226 on September 9.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower. Sellers are likely to target the psychological support level at 0.7100 during next week’s trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the CAD/CHF currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the resistance line at 0.7375 next week.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

