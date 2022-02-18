Fri, Feb 18, 2022 @ 12:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Near-Term Action Remains Negatively Aligned Below Falling 10DMA

EUR/USD Outlook: Near-Term Action Remains Negatively Aligned Below Falling 10DMA

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro is trading in a choppy sideways mode in European session on Friday, with near-term action being weighed down by south-heading 10DMA which capped upticks in past two days and fading bullish momentum on daily chart.

Fresh weakness is probing below the base of thinning daily cloud and pressuring pivotal Fibo support at 1.1351 (38.2% of 1.1280/1.1395) upleg, violation of which would spark fresh acceleration lower for retest of Thursday’s low (1.1323, also Fibo 61.8% of 1.1280/1.1395) where bears were strongly rejected.

Caution on repeated failure to close below 1.1351 Fibo support that would signal extended sideways mode, however, near-term bias is expected to remain with bears as long action stays below descending 100DMA (1.1399).

Res: 1.1379; 1.1386; 1.1399; 1.1430.
Sup: 1.1337; 1.1323; 1.1294; 1.1280.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.