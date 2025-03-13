Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent crude oil: ⬆️ Buy
- Brent crude oil reversed from the pivotal support level 68.55
- Likely to rise to resistance level 71.30
Brent crude oil recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 68.55 (former multi-month low from September) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from this support area stopped the earlier downward impulse waves 3 and (3).
Given the strength of the support level 68.55 and the oversold daily Stochastic, Brent crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 71.30.