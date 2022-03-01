EUR/GBP Attempts to Rebound

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 @ 13:15 GMT
By Orbex

The euro struggles amid escalation in Western sanctions.

A bullish attempt above 0.8400 indicates an upward bias as sellers cover their positions. 0.8310 has been solid support. And the market mood may become increasingly upbeat if buyers succeed in holding above this level.

An extended rally may send the single currency to the daily resistance at 0.8475, where a breakout may cause a bullish reversal in the weeks to come. On the downside, a fall below the said demand zone may send the euro to 0.8260.

