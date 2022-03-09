Gold Price Extends Rally Above $2K, Dollar Gains

Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price extended rally above the key $2,000 region.
  • A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,935 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD consolidated near 1.0800, and GBP/USD seems to be facing selling pressure.
  • Crude oil price could attempt more gains above $130.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price started another increase after it broke the $1,950 resistance against the US Dollar. The price even cleared the $1,980 level to move into a positive zone.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace for a move above the main $2,000 resistance. The price traded to a new multi-month high above $2,070.

There was also a close above $2,000, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). The current price action suggests high chances of more gains above the $2,050 level.

The next key resistance could be $2,060, above which the bulls might aim a test of the $2,075 resistance zone (high formed in 2020). Any more gains could push the price above $2,120.

If not, the price might correct lower and trade below the $2,020 level. The next major support is near $1,980, below which the price might decline to $1,950. There is also a crucial bullish trend line forming with support near $1,935 on the same chart.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could recover, but upsides might be limited above 1.1120. Besides, GBP/USD remains at a risk of a move towards the 1.3000 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change – Forecast -0.833M, versus -2.597M previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

