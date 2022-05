Gold broke resistance level 1855.00

Likely to test resistance level 1900.00

Gold continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 1855.00 (former support from the start of May) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from last month.

The breakout of the resistance level 1855.00 should accelerate the active impulse waves 1 and (C).

Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1900.00 (former support from the middle of March).