EUR/GBP Grinds Key Resistance

Sterling finds support as Liz Truss is set to be Britain’s next prime minister. As the pair came to July’s high at 0.8680, a bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the rally. Strong pressure has been building up following the indicator’s repeated overbought signals. 0.8570 is a key support to assess the underlying strength. Its breach would trigger a liquidation towards the origin of a previous breakout at 0.8500. However, a bounce could clear this year’s high at 0.8720, paving the way for a potential bullish run.

