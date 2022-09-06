EUR/GBP Grinds Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sterling finds support as Liz Truss is set to be Britain’s next prime minister. As the pair came to July’s high at 0.8680, a bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the rally. Strong pressure has been building up following the indicator’s repeated overbought signals. 0.8570 is a key support to assess the underlying strength. Its breach would trigger a liquidation towards the origin of a previous breakout at 0.8500. However, a bounce could clear this year’s high at 0.8720, paving the way for a potential bullish run.