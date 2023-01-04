Wed, Jan 04, 2023 @ 10:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 Tests Major Ceiling

FTSE 100 Tests Major Ceiling

Orbex
By Orbex

The resources heavy FTSE 100 outperformed thanks to energy stocks. A pop above 7550 may have put the index back on track, sending sellers to cover their bets. 2022’s top around 7650 is the last obstacle and a bullish breakout could trigger a runaway rally with momentum buyers joining the party. Then a new high above 7800 could be in store. After the RSI shows an overbought situation, a limited pullback may attract buyers in the former supply zone near 7510. 7410 is a key level to keep the bounce intact.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.