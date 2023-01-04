FTSE 100 Tests Major Ceiling

The resources heavy FTSE 100 outperformed thanks to energy stocks. A pop above 7550 may have put the index back on track, sending sellers to cover their bets. 2022’s top around 7650 is the last obstacle and a bullish breakout could trigger a runaway rally with momentum buyers joining the party. Then a new high above 7800 could be in store. After the RSI shows an overbought situation, a limited pullback may attract buyers in the former supply zone near 7510. 7410 is a key level to keep the bounce intact.