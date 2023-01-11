Wed, Jan 11, 2023 @ 17:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Pair Started a Decline from 134.80

USD/JPY Pair Started a Decline from 134.80

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The US Dollar started a fresh decline from the 134.80 resistance zone against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 131.30 and recently started an upside correction.

There was a clear move above the 132.00 zone and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair is now consolidating below the 132.65 zone. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the 132.65 level.

The next major resistance is near the 133.00 zone. A clear break above the 133.00 resistance could push the price towards 134.00. The next major resistance is near 134.75 on FXOpen, where the bears might emerge.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 132.10 zone and a trend line on the hourly chart. The next major support sits near the 131.50 level, below which there is a risk of more downsides towards the 130.00 level.

 

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.