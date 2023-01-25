AUDJPY Wave Analysis

- AUDJPY reversed from key resistance level 92.00
- Likely to fall to support level 90.00
AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 92.00 (which stopped the two of the previous minor waves -1 and b) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse from October.
The downward reversal from the resistance level 92.00 stopped the earlier minor impulse wave 3 of wave (C) from December.
Given the strength of the resistance level 92.00, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 90.00.