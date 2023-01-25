AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY reversed from key resistance level 92.00

Likely to fall to support level 90.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 92.00 (which stopped the two of the previous minor waves -1 and b) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse from October.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 92.00 stopped the earlier minor impulse wave 3 of wave (C) from December.

Given the strength of the resistance level 92.00, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 90.00.