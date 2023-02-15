Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 04:32 GMT
Gold Price Faces Key Challenges, US CPI Declined To 6.4%

Titan FX
Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price struggled to clear the $1,865 resistance zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,862 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD spiked lower after the US CPI release before recovering.
  • The US Consumer Price Index increased 6.4% in Jan 2023 (YoY), down from 6.5%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price struggled to start a recovery wave above $1,870 against the US Dollar. The price made a couple of attempts, but the bulls failed to clear $1,865 and $1,870.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined sharply after the US CPI data was released. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics stated the US CPI declined to 6.4% on a yearly basis in January from 6.5% in December.

There was a strong decline below the $1,865 and $1,860 support levels. The price even spiked below the $1,850 level. However, the bulls were active near the $1,842 zone.

The price recovered and climbed above the $1,850 level. It is still facing a strong resistance near $1,865. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,862 on the same chart.

The main resistance is near the $1,870 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), above which the price might rise towards the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,850 level. The next major support is near the $1,842 level, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,835 zone. In the stated case, gold price could slide towards the $1,820 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair also spiked lower below the 1.0750 level before recovering higher. It is still facing hurdles near 1.0800.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Jan 2023 (YoY) – Forecast 10.3%, versus +10.5% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Jan 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +6.2%, versus +6.3% previous.
  • US Retail Sales for Jan 2023 (MoM) – Forecast -0.2%, versus +0.6% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

