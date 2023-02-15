Gold Price Faces Key Challenges, US CPI Declined To 6.4%

Key Highlights

Gold price struggled to clear the $1,865 resistance zone.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,862 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD spiked lower after the US CPI release before recovering.

The US Consumer Price Index increased 6.4% in Jan 2023 (YoY), down from 6.5%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price struggled to start a recovery wave above $1,870 against the US Dollar. The price made a couple of attempts, but the bulls failed to clear $1,865 and $1,870.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined sharply after the US CPI data was released. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics stated the US CPI declined to 6.4% on a yearly basis in January from 6.5% in December.

There was a strong decline below the $1,865 and $1,860 support levels. The price even spiked below the $1,850 level. However, the bulls were active near the $1,842 zone.

The price recovered and climbed above the $1,850 level. It is still facing a strong resistance near $1,865. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,862 on the same chart.

The main resistance is near the $1,870 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), above which the price might rise towards the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,850 level. The next major support is near the $1,842 level, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,835 zone. In the stated case, gold price could slide towards the $1,820 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair also spiked lower below the 1.0750 level before recovering higher. It is still facing hurdles near 1.0800.

