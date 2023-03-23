Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

Looking at the DXY chart, the overall momentum of the chart is bearish, indicating a potential bearish continuation in the short term. Price is currently at a level where it could potentially drop to the 1st support at 101.52. This support level is an overlap support, which means that it has been tested several times in the past and has shown to be a strong level of support.

If prices break below the 1st support, it could drop further towards the 2nd support at 100.83, which is a swing low support level. On the other hand, if prices manage to rebound from the current level, it could potentially move up towards the 1st resistance at 102.92. This resistance level is an overlap resistance and has a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it, making it a strong level of resistance.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If prices break above the 1st resistance, it could potentially continue to move up towards the 2nd resistance at 103.74. This level is a swing high resistance and coincides with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level, providing additional resistance. It’s worth noting that there is also an intermediate resistance at 102.59 that could potentially halt the bullish momentum.

Overall, the DXY chart shows a bearish bias, with potential for prices to drop towards the 1st support at 101.52. However, a break above the 1st resistance at 102.92 could potentially trigger a bullish reversal towards the 2nd resistance at 103.74.

EUR/USD:

Looking at the EURUSD chart, the overall momentum of the chart is bearish. However, in the short term, the price could potentially rise towards the 1st resistance level at 1.093 before reversing off it and dropping towards the 1st support level at 1.077.

The 1st support level at 1.077 is a strong level of support, being an overlap support. The 2nd support level at 1.069 is also an overlap support, making it another strong level of support.

On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level at 1.093 is also an overlap level and coincides with a 161.80% Fibonacci Extension, making it a significant level of resistance. The 2nd resistance level at 1.103 is a swing high resistance level and may provide additional resistance if prices break through the 1st resistance level.

There is also an intermediate support level at 1.080, which is between where price is currently and the 1st support level. If price were to break this intermediate support, it could trigger a stronger bearish acceleration towards our 1st support.

It is worth noting that the overall momentum of the chart is bearish, with prices expected to drop towards the 1st support level in the longer term.

GBP/USD:

the GBP/USD chart, the overall momentum is bearish. There’s a potential for price to have a bearish reaction off the 1st resistance level and drop to the 1st support level. The 1st support level at 1.2194 is an overlap support and has a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it, making it a strong support level. The 2nd support level at 1.2045 is also an overlap support and has a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it, further adding to its strength.

On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level at 1.2287 is an overlap resistance and has a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it, making it a strong resistance level. The 2nd resistance level at 1.2440 is a swing high resistance and has a 161.80% Fibonacci extension lining up with it, making it an even stronger resistance level.

Additionally, the RSI is displaying bearish divergence versus price, which suggests that a reversal might occur soon. Overall, the bearish momentum of the chart, combined with the strong support and resistance levels, suggests that we could potentially see a bearish reaction off the 1st resistance level and a drop towards the 1st support level.

USD/CHF:

Looking at the USD/CHF chart, the overall momentum is currently bearish. However, price could potentially drop further to the 1st support level at 0.9136 in the short term before bouncing from there and rising to the 1st resistance level at 0.9238.

The 1st support level is a good level as it is an overlap support and also has a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. Additionally, the 2nd support level at 0.9071 is a multi-swing low support, making it another good level of support.

On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level at 0.9238 is an overlap resistance. The 2nd resistance level at 0.9300 is another overlap resistance. Finally, there is an intermediate resistance level at 0.9207, which is between the current price and the 1st resistance.

USD/JPY:

The USD/JPY chart is showing overall bullish momentum, with potential for a bullish bounce off the 1st support level towards the 1st resistance. The 1st support level is located at 130.39 and is an overlap support level, with a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. The 2nd support level is at 128.10 and is a multi-swing low support. On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level is at 132.81 and is an overlap resistance level. The 2nd resistance level is at 134.55 and is also an overlap resistance level.

Traders should keep an eye on the price action around these levels, as a bounce from the 1st support level towards the 1st resistance level could provide a bullish opportunity. However, a break below the 1st support level could signal a potential change in momentum towards a bearish direction.

AUD/USD:

The AUD/USD chart is showing bullish momentum, with the potential for price to continue rising towards the first resistance level. The first support level is at 0.6710, which is an overlap support and also coincides with a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement. If price were to bounce off this level, it could potentially rise towards the first resistance level at 0.6789, which is a pullback resistance.

There is a second support level at 0.6640, which is also an overlap support. This level could potentially provide additional support if price were to drop below the first support.

Overall, the bullish momentum of the chart suggests that there is a higher probability for prices to continue rising towards the first resistance level.

NZD/USD:

The NZD/USD chart has a bearish overall momentum, which means prices are expected to move lower. The current price movement could potentially lead to a bearish reaction off the 1st resistance level, which is at 0.6266. This level is a strong overlap resistance and also has a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. A drop towards the 1st support at 0.6174 could be seen if the resistance level holds.

If the 1st support level fails to hold, the next level to watch is the 2nd support at 0.6139, which is also an overlap support. On the other hand, if the price manages to break above the 1st resistance, the next level to watch is the 2nd resistance at 0.6388, which is also an overlap resistance.

It’s important to note that the RSI is displaying bearish divergence versus price, which suggests that a reversal might occur soon. This means that traders need to be cautious and consider the possibility of a trend reversal

USD/CAD:

The USD/CAD currency pair has been showing bearish momentum on the charts. Price is currently below a major descending trend line, indicating that a continuation of the bearish trend is likely. There are two potential support levels that price could reach, with the first being at 1.3645. This level is an overlap support and is also located at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a strong support level. The second support level is at 1.3569 and is an overlap support as well as being located at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the other hand, there are two potential resistance levels that price could encounter. The first is at 1.3743 and is a multi-swing high resistance level. The second resistance level is at 1.3815 and is an overlap resistance level.

DJ30:

The DJ30 is currently exhibiting bearish momentum on the chart, and there could be a potential continuation of this bearish trend towards the first support level. The first support level is located at 31547 and is considered a multi-swing low support, making it a good level to watch.

The intermediate support level is located at 32066, which is a swing low support and a 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This level could also act as a support for the price, should it drop further.

On the other hand, there are two resistance levels to watch out for, the first being at 32317. This level is considered an overlap resistance and could act as a potential resistance for any bullish move. The second resistance level is at 32635, which is also an overlap resistance and coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level.

GER30:

GER30 is currently exhibiting a bullish momentum as price is above the Ichimoku cloud and an ascending support line. There is a potential for a bullish continuation towards the 1st resistance at 15245. The 1st support at 15077 is a strong overlap support level with a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement, which adds to the strength of the support level. Another support level to watch out for is the intermediate support at 14700, which has acted as a multi-swing low support level in the past.

On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level is a strong overlap resistance with a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement. A breakout from this level could push the price towards the 2nd resistance level at 15476, which is also an overlap resistance with a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement. There is also an intermediate resistance level at 15174 that price could encounter on the way up. The overall bias of the GER30 chart is bullish, which suggests that price could rise from support to resistance.

BTC/USD:

The overall momentum of the BTC/USD chart is bearish, with the price potentially making a bearish break off the first support level and dropping towards the second support level. It is important to note that the price is currently below the Ichimoku cloud, which suggests bearish momentum.

The first support level is at 26557, and it is a strong overlap support with a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. However, if the price breaks below this level, it could drop towards the second support level at 25204, which is another overlap support with a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement.

On the resistance side, the first resistance level is at 28342, which is a multi-swing high resistance. If the price were to rise and break above this level, it could potentially reach the second resistance level at 31662, which is a swing high resistance.

US500

The US500 chart is currently showing bearish momentum, as price is below a major descending trend line. As such, a potential bearish break off the 1st support level may occur, leading to a drop towards the 2nd support level.

The 1st support level is located at 3926 and is an overlap support with the 50% Fibonacci retracement. If price were to break this support level, it could potentially drop towards the 2nd support at 3848, which is a multi-swing low support.

On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level is at 3970 and is an overlap resistance. If price were to break this resistance level, it could potentially rise towards the 2nd resistance at 4046, which is also an overlap resistance.

Overall, the chart is currently showing a bearish bias and the descending trend line is suggesting that bearish momentum is still present. If the 1st support level is broken, it may trigger further selling pressure towards the 2nd support level

ETH/USD:

Based on the overall bullish momentum of the ETH/USD chart, the price could potentially bounce off the first support level at 1719.84, which is a strong overlap support level and is also in line with a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. If the price successfully rebounds from this support level, it could potentially head towards the first resistance level at 1844.53, which is a multi-swing high resistance level.

It’s also worth noting that there is a second support level at 1518.30, which is also a strong overlap support level and coincides with a 50% Fibonacci retracement.

In the event of a strong bullish breakout, the price may potentially reach the second resistance level at 1950.25, which is a swing high resistance level.

WTI/USD:

The overall momentum of the WTI chart is bearish. The price could potentially make a bearish reaction off the first resistance and drop to the first support. The first support level is at 67.02 and it’s a good level because it’s an overlap support. The second support level is at 64.36 and it’s a swing low support.

On the other hand, the first resistance level is at 70.38 and it’s a pullback resistance that lines up with a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement. If the price were to break above this level, it could potentially rise towards the second resistance level at 73.40, which is a pullback resistance and coincides with a 50% Fibonacci retracement.

It’s worth noting that the current momentum of the chart is bearish, and the price is expected to react bearishly off the first resistance level and drop towards the first support level. However, if the price were to break above the first resistance level, it could potentially trigger a bullish reversal towards the second resistance level.

XAU/USD (GOLD):

The XAU/USD chart shows a bullish momentum, and price could potentially continue to rise towards the 1st resistance level at 2007.00, which is a swing high resistance level.

The 1st support level at 1957.00 is a strong overlap support level, which could provide a bounce if price were to drop. The 2nd support level at 1933.00 coincides with the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level, which could act as another support level.

If price were to break through the 1st resistance level, it could potentially continue to rise towards the intermediate resistance level at 1982.00, which is also an overlap resistance level and coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level.