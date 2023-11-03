Fri, Nov 03, 2023 @ 06:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from major resistance level 1.3860
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3700

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the major resistance level 1.3860 (which has been reversing the pair from October of 2022, as can be seen below).

The resistance level 1.3860 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from July.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.3860 and the still overbought daily Stochastic, USDCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.3700.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.