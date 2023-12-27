EUR/USD Extends Rally While USD/JPY Revisits Support

EUR/USD gained bullish momentum above the 1.0985 resistance. USD/JPY is declining and showing bearish signs below the 142.85 level.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/JPY Analysis Today

The Euro remained in a bullish zone and climbed above the 1.0985 resistance zone.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1020 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/JPY is trading in a bearish zone below the 143.40 and 142.85 levels.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 142.25 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase above the 1.0930 zone. The Euro climbed above the 1.0985 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

The pair even settled above the 1.1020 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it tested the 1.1040 resistance. A high is formed near 1.1044 and the pair is now consolidating gains.

If there is a downside correction, the pair might test the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0929 swing low to the 1.1044 high at 1.1020. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1020 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The next major support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0929 swing low to the 1.1044 high at 1.0985.

If there is a downside break below 1.0985, the pair could drop toward the 1.0930 support. The main support on the EUR/USD chart is near 1.0910, below which the pair could start a major decline.

On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near 1.1040. The next major resistance is near the 1.1065 level. An upside break above 1.1065 could set the pace for another increase. In the stated case, the pair might rise toward 1.1120.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a strong decline well above the 143.50 zone. The US Dollar gained bearish momentum below the 142.85 support against the Japanese Yen.

The pair even settled below the 142.85 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it broke the 142.20 pivot level. A low was formed near 141.88 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 142.25 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The pair spiked above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 144.93 swing high to the 141.88 low. Immediate resistance on the USD/JPY chart is near 142.85.

The first major resistance is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 144.93 swing high to the 141.88 low at 143.40.

If there is a close above the 143.40 level and the hourly RSI moves above 60, the pair could rise toward 144.50. The next major resistance is near 145.00, above which the pair could test 146.20 in the coming days.

On the downside, the first major support is near 141.85. The next major support is near the 141.45 level. If there is a close below 141.45, the pair could decline steadily. In the stated case, the pair might drop toward the 140.00 support.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.