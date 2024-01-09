US Crude Oil – Price Action Technical Analysis

Talking Points

US Crude Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices

Technical Analysis Weekly Chart

Technical Analysis 8-Hour Chart

Crude Oil prices ended 2023 with 3 months of consecutive declines, prices fell from a peak of $95 in September 2023 down to $70.75 today, a drop of almost 25% in price, shrugging off all the extra premiums resulting from the current political risks, and taking the markets back closer to its standard supply and demand dynamics. The latest COT report shows Commercials are at their 15-year extreme long levels, and possibly signaling a change in sentiment. This week, traders will be looking forward to US Crude Oil inventories which are expected to be at -1.2M, compared to its latest January 4th, 2024, reading of -5.5M.

Weekly Chart

Crude Oil price has been trading in an uptrend that began in early 2020, the price reached a peak of $131.00 up from its historic low of $11.50, the highlighted area on the chart can be a flag formation which if true, can be a continuation pattern.

Price action broke out and closed above the resistance line connecting the bases for multiple bottoms formation as marked on the chart.

The breakout was followed by a throwback reaching the extension of the resistance line (Throwback 1), this was followed shortly after by Throwback 2 which if remains intact, can be considered a shortfall as some expect buyers may enter ahead of the anticipated technical level.

A confluence of resistance lies above price action represented by the annual pivot point and Monthly R1 calculations at the range of $76.18 – $76.80.

So far, the price is finding support at its intersection with its SMA200, however, the price has been trading below the other commonly used averages, SMA50 and EMA9.

RSI and Stochastic indicators reflect a slight positive divergence, as price action remains sideways while indicators are attempting higher highs.

8-Hour Chart