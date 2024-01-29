USD in Limbo as Market Anticipates Fed’s Decision

The EUR/USD currency pair is experiencing minimal fluctuations as it consolidates around 1.0840 this Monday. The focus of market players is squarely on the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve System, which is poised to be the week’s pivotal event. The outcome of this meeting is highly anticipated, as the Fed will disclose whether it plans to lower interest rates in March or opt for a more cautious approach, delaying any changes until May.

This meeting is significant as the Federal Reserve is expected to be the first major central bank in this cycle of stringent policies to initiate a softening of monetary conditions. This prospect has injected a sense of heightened anticipation into the currency markets.

Later in the week, additional attention will be on the release of US labor market statistics for January. Key indicators to watch include the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), forecasted to show a rise of 173 thousand – a slowdown from the previous 216 thousand. Additionally, average hourly earnings are projected to exhibit a 0.3% month-over-month increase, slightly down from the prior 0.4% increase.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the H4 chart of EUR/USD, a downward trend towards 1.0793 is emerging. Following this target, a corrective move to 1.0833, testing from below, is possible before a further decline to 1.0737. The MACD indicator supports this outlook, with its signal line below zero and pointing downwards.

In the H1 chart analysis, the pair has completed a correction to 1.0884 and has started a new downward movement towards 1.0839. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. If the pair breaks below this range, the decline could continue to 1.0803. The Stochastic oscillator, currently at the 50 mark, indicates a potential drop to 20, aligning with this downward trend scenario.