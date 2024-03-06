Wed, Mar 06, 2024 @ 07:45 GMT
Gold Price Surges Above $2,100, Bitcoin Sets New ATH

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold rallied above the $2,080 and $2,100 resistance levels.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,045 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin extended gains above the $68,800 resistance.
  • Ethereum bulls seem to be aiming for a move toward $4,000.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase from the $2,020 support against the US Dollar. The bulls cleared the $2,065 resistance to start a strong rally.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $2,080 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The bulls were able to pump the price above the $2,100 and $2,120 levels. If they remain in action, there could be a move toward the $2,150 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of $2,180.

Initial support is near the $2,110 level. The first major support sits at $2,080. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $2,050 level in the coming days.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,045 on the same chart, below which Gold might decline and test the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) at $2,030.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a strong upward move above the $66,000 and $68,000 levels. The next key resistance sits at $70,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Retail Sales for Jan 2024 (YoY) – Forecast -1.3%, versus -0.8% previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.0%, versus 5.0% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

