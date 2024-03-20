Wed, Mar 20, 2024 @ 07:02 GMT
EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY broke pivotal resistance level 163.40
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 164.35

EURJPY today broke above the pivotal resistance level 163.40 (which stopped the previous waves 3 and (b), as can be seen from the daily EURJPY chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 163.40 continues the active minor impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the start of December.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 164.35 (top of wave (3) from November) – followed by 166.00.

FxPro
http://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

