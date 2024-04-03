Wed, Apr 03, 2024 @ 15:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Calm Before the Storm?

USD/JPY Analysis: Calm Before the Storm?

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The USD/JPY chart today shows that the rate has stabilized at 152 yen per US dollar. But can we say that there is calm in the market?

Hardly.

First, it is important to note that in 2023 there was a sharp reversal of trend around the 152.00 level due to intervention by the Japanese authorities, which supported an excessively weak yen. Therefore, crossing this psychological threshold can serve as a trigger for a new intervention.

Secondly, Reuters writes about a growing volatility premium in the options market, which confirms the growing likelihood of a strong trend in the near future.

According to USD/JPY technical analysis:

→ ADX indicator is near its lows. When this situation was observed at the end of February, 2 sharp movements followed in March: a decline in USD/JPY to 146.6 and a subsequent recovery to 151.6.

→ the price of USD/JPY today is squeezed into a narrowing triangle between the level of 152.0 and the median line of the ascending channel. The price exiting the technical triangle may mean the beginning of a new trend.

Today, 2 important news are expected: after the publication of the ISM Services PMI index (at 17:00 GMT+3), a speech by the head of the Federal Reserve is expected (19:10 GMT+3). A piece of fundamental news could change the valuation of the US dollar and lead to a surge in volatility in the USD/JPY market – this should be given special attention, given the arguments presented.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.