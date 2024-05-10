Fri, May 10, 2024 @ 12:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Analysis: Pound Recovers After the Bank of England Decision

GBP/USD Analysis: Pound Recovers After the Bank of England Decision

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, the Bank of England published its interest rate decision. According to ForexFactory, the votes were distributed as follows:

→ rate hike – 0 votes, cut – 2 votes, unchanged – 7 (0 – 2 – 7);

→ forecast: 0 – 0 – 9;

→ previous values: 0 – 1 – 8.

For the first time in the current cycle of interest rate hikes aimed at inflation lowering, two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of the rate cut. The dovish tone was echoed by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey: “It is likely that we will need to cut the bank rate over coming quarters, possibly more so than is currently priced into markets.”

The market’s first reaction to the clear signals of the imminent easing monetary policy was the weakening of the pound, including against the US dollar. Thus, yesterday, the GBP/USD rate dropped below the low of April 26 at around 1.245.

However:

→ the US dollar is also affected by the prospect of the Fed’s easing monetary policy because the current tight policy puts pressure on the labour market – according to data from May 9, the number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US was the highest since November 2023;

→ Today’s UK GDP data (which turned out to be better than expected) supported the pound.

As a result, today, the GBP/USD rate surged to 1.2537 from yesterday’s low below 1.2450.

Technical analysis of the GBP/USD chart shows:

→ the price is within the channel (shown in blue);

→ the median line (as shown by the arrow) acts as resistance – a long upper shadow can be interpreted as evidence of sellers’ activity above 1.26;

→ recent events have shown the presence of demand in the area of ​​the psychological level of 1.25.

Thus, fluctuations in the GBP/USD rate may continue to compress within the formation between the trendline – resistance – (shown in red) and support around 1.25. The exit from this consolidation pattern may develop into a stable trend against the background of prospects for lowering interest rates by central banks.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.