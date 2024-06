In the Daily timeframe, USDCAD is in a long-term bullish trend, and the price has fallen to the trend line. Despite a minor correction, the price bounced off the trend line and is testing an important resistance area. Moving averages indicate the possibility of further growth.

USDCAD may be considered for a buy on a rise above the resistance area at 1.3700 with a target of 1.3770;

If the bulls push the price above 1.3770, the price may reach 1.3830;