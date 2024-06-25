Tue, Jun 25, 2024 @ 11:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Bulls Gesitate on Approach to 160.00 Barrier, Potential Intervention Trigger

USD/JPY: Bulls Gesitate on Approach to 160.00 Barrier, Potential Intervention Trigger

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY edges lower after hitting levels just ticks away from 160 barrier, which many see as a trigger for intervention, as Japan’s authorities intervened at the end of April when the pair cracked 160 barrier.

Monday’s trading was closed in red for the first time in eight days, although long tail of daily candle suggests that bids are still very strong and markets may attack 160 level again, despite intervention threats.

Dips were so far shallow and contained by rising 5 DMA, keeping lower triggers at 158.25/157.87 (rising 10DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 154.54/159.93 upleg) out of reach for now.

Fading bullish momentum and overbought conditions on daily chart add to correction signals.

Any pullback above these supports should be considered as a healthy correction and keep larger bulls intact.

On the other hand, firm break here would point to deeper correction.

Res: 159.70; 160.00; 160.19; 160.87.
Sup: 158.66; 158.25; 157.87; 157.38.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.