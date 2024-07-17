Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 09:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAnalysis of XAU/USD: Gold Price Sets Historical Record

Analysis of XAU/USD: Gold Price Sets Historical Record

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the XAU/USD chart shows, on 16th July, the gold price rose above $2460 for the first time in history. The bullish sentiment is driven by:

→ Anticipation of Fed rate cuts, as the appeal of non-yielding bullion generally increases in low-interest-rate environments.

→ Geopolitical tensions, with an attempt on Trump’s life possibly boosting demand for the “safe-haven asset.”

→ Demand from central banks.

Reuters reports that analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia believe the gold price could exceed their forecast of $2500 per ounce by the end of 2024. “It is worth highlighting gold’s ability to find support under any conditions this year,” they say.

Can the gold price rise further?

Technical analysis of the XAU/USD chart provides valuable insights:

→ The gold price is in an upward trend (shown in blue).

→ The support level at $2290, reinforced by the median line of the blue channel, pushed the price up (shown by an arrow).

→ The bulls managed to break the $2385 level, which had acted as resistance since 7 June (shown by arrows).

→ The bearish Head and Shoulders (SHS) pattern failed.

The contours of the upward channel suggest the potential for the gold price to rise to its upper boundary, where the psychological level of $2500 per ounce also lies. Thus, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s forecast could come true much earlier than the end of 2024.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.