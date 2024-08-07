Wed, Aug 07, 2024 @ 18:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Recovery Above Daily Cloud Likely to Be Limited

GBP/USD Outlook: Recovery Above Daily Cloud Likely to Be Limited

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable started to gain traction and edged higher on Wednesday morning, after the latest drop penetrated rising daily cloud (cloud top at 1.2702) but found firm ground at 1.2682 (100DMA) where dips were repeatedly rejected.

Subsequent rise may generate initial bullish signal on return and close above daily cloud, though more work at the upside (violation of daily Tenkan-sen at 1.2780 and lift above Fibo 38.2% of 1.3044/1.2672 at 1.2814) will be required to validate signal.

On the other hand, bearish daily studies (daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen bear cross/strong negative momentum) warn of limited correction which would provide better selling levels for renewed attack at 100DMA and nearby 200DMA (1.2651).

Res: 1.2739; 1.2760; 1.2780; 1.2815.
Sup: 1.2682; 1.2651; 1.2612; 1.2584.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.