USDCAD Flirts With 200-Day SMA Again

  • USDCAD remains below 1.3600
  • MACD and RSI indicate upside recovery

USDCAD is moving back and forth of the 200-day simple moving average, which is standing marginally beneath the 1.3600 round number. Earlier in the week, the market successfully travelled towards the 1.3620 bar, adding optimism for more bullish actions.

The technical oscillators are confirming an upside recovery after prices bounced off the 1.3440 support level. The MACD is holding above its trigger line in the negative region, while the RSI is trying to cross above the neutral threshold of 50.

If the pair maintains the buying interest, it may re-challenge the 1.3620 resistance level before touching the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3660. Traders may also hit the 1.3790 resistance, taken from the inside swing low on July 31.

On the other hand, a dive beneath the 20-day SMA, which is currently near 1.3545, could send the bears towards the 1.3420-1.3440 support region. More downside pressure could endorse the bearish tendency, flirting with 1.3360.

All in all, USDCAD has been in a negative trend in the short term since the beginning of August, particularly after it printed a new low at 1.3420.

