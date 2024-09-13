Fri, Sep 13, 2024 @ 10:36 GMT
Gold: Fifth Wave in Progress

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Service

Gold finally broke to the upside yesterday, moving sharply through the 2529 level and out of the consolidation we’ve been tracking in wave four for the last two weeks. So far, we’re seeing a nice extension to the upside, which suggests that wave five is in progress. However, it should be subdivided into five sub-waves before we can call an end to the uptrend. Ideally, we’ll see another leg higher after the next fourth- subwave retracement, with 2590 to 2600 as the next upside projection and potentially strong resistance for the entire fifth wave.

If you’re looking to join the trend here, keep in mind that it might be a bit late, especially since moves out of a triangle are final in a higher degree sequnce, and that market is ready to turn, when least expected.

Drop back below 2529 will signal for a top.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

