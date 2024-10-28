Mon, Oct 28, 2024 @ 13:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Halts Decline But Downside Risks Persist

EURUSD Halts Decline But Downside Risks Persist

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD turns flat around 1.0790
  • But momentum indicators stuck deep in bearish territory

EURUSD has steadied around 1.0790 after its rebound from the 16-week low of 1.0760 faltered. However, whilst there is slight positive energy on Monday, with the price inching higher, the momentum indicators are overwhelmingly within the bearish zone.

Nevertheless, the selling pressure appears to be easing and a bullish reversal is possible in the near term as the RSI has flatlined just above the oversold level while the MACD has just crossed above its red signal line.

However, for any rebound attempt to succeed, the bulls would first need to overcome the immediate obstacle of 1.0800. A climb above it would clear the path towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July-October 2023 downleg at 1.0861. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is descending towards it, making this a critical resistance area. Higher up, the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.0959 is the next major hurdle before attention turns to the 1.1000 handle and the 50-day SMA that’s approaching it from above.

If, though, the price dips lower again, the October low of 1.0760 is likely to be revisited. A break below it would reinforce the bearish outlook in the medium term and the focus would then shift to the 1.0680 support and the April trough of 1.0600.

To sum up, there is some hope of an upside reversal in the near term despite the bearish signals. But for any rebound to get off on a solid footing, the price would have to recover at least until the 200-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.