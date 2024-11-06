Trump’s Lead Boosts Dollar

Wed, Nov 06, 2024 @ 09:51 GMT
Early results in the U.S. presidential election indicate a lead for the Republican candidate.

A potential Trump victory is seen as favourable for the U.S. dollar, based on Donald Trump’s plans to:

→ increase tariffs on key U.S. trading partners;

→ stimulate domestic business and support small-cap companies.

Additionally, the Trump administration may influence the Federal Reserve’s rate policies, potentially leading to rate cuts as anticipated earlier.

The forex market has responded with a stronger U.S. dollar, especially against the euro.

On 21 October, an analysis of the EUR/USD chart indicated potential support from:

→ a major trendline (shown in blue);

→ the psychological level of 1.0800.

The price indeed rebounded upwards from this area (shown by an arrow), but recent news has sparked a bearish impulse, bringing EUR/USD below the key trendline today.

It’s possible this bearish momentum could continue, potentially keeping EUR/USD below the 1.0800 level.

