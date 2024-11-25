Mon, Nov 25, 2024 @ 19:28 GMT
GBP/USD Analysis: Pair Finds Support at Psychological Level

GBP/USD Analysis: Pair Finds Support at Psychological Level

As the GBP/USD chart shows today:

→ Since the start of the month, the pound has declined by approximately 2.5% against the US dollar.

→ The 1.2618 level has shifted from support to resistance (as indicated by arrows).

Bearish sentiment has also been fuelled by Friday’s UK data (according to Forex Factory):

→ Retail sales fell by 0.7% month-on-month.

→ PMI figures came in below analysts’ expectations.

Technical analysis of the GBP/USD chart offers some optimism for bullish traders:

→ In the long term, the pair remains within an ascending channel (shown in blue), with the lower boundary potentially acting as support.

→ The RSI indicator is in oversold territory, suggesting the cheaper pound may attract buyers.

→ The psychological level of 1.25000 served as support, as the price sharply reversed upwards from it on Friday.

Upcoming US data on Wednesday is likely to have a significant impact on GBP/USD:

→ 16:30 GMT+3: GDP figures.

→ 18:00 GMT+3: PCE Price Index, a key measure of inflation.

