GBPUSD: Weekly Market Review

The US dollar strengthened following Trump’s victory, pushing the GBPUSD currency pair down to 1.2487, its lowest level in six months, before closing at 1.2528. The pound has dropped 2.86% this month and 1.59% since the start of 2024, with its performance under pressure due to the more robust US economy. In contrast, the UK faces challenges like stagnant productivity, rising inflation (up 2.3% in October), and higher energy bills. Investors now expect the Bank of England to make three rate cuts in 2025, with a February cut fully priced. Until the UK economy improves, the pound’s struggle against the dollar will likely continue. Here is a breakdown of the analysis performed on GBPUSD during our weekly market review session on the Telegram channel.

GBPUSD – D1 Timeframe

On the daily timeframe chart of GBPUSD, we see the price being rejected off the confluence region of the trendline support and the drop-base-rally demand zone. There is also a daily timeframe pivot zone on the scene, as highlighted by the two horizontal red lines. Let’s dive into the 1-hour timeframe to recount the required entry confirmation.

H1 Timeframe

The required trigger for the buy on the 1-hour chart of GBPUSD would be a break above the previous high and the trendline resistance. The arrowed lines indicate the path I expect the price to take to complete the required confirmation.

Analyst’s Expectations: