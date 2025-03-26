Wed, Mar 26, 2025 @ 03:13 GMT
Bitcoin Eyes $90K Comeback—Can Bulls Regain Control?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the $85,000 resistance zone.
  • BTC is following a bullish trend line with support at $85,400 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum price also recovered and climbed above the $2,000 level.
  • Gold could aim for a fresh increase if it stays above $3,000.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price remained stable above $82,000 and started a recovery wave against the US Dollar. BTC cleared the $84,500 and $85,000 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled above the $85,500 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $92,790 swing high to the $76,539 low.

BTC is now following a bullish trend line with support at $85,400 on the same chart. On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $88,800 level.

The next key resistance is $89,500. The main resistance could be $90,000. A successful close above $90,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $92,000 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $92,500.

Immediate support is near the $85,500 level. The next key support sits at $83,800. A downside break below $83,800 might send Bitcoin toward the $82,500 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $81,200 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, there was a decent upward move and the bulls were able to clear the $2,000 resistance zone.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • US Durable Goods Orders for Feb 2025 – Forecast -1.0% versus +3.2% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

