UK Inflation Declines

Today, the latest UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures were released. According to ForexFactory:

The actual annual CPI came in at 2.8%,

Analysts had expected it to remain at the previous level of 3.0%.

As a result, the British pound weakened, and a slight spike in volatility was observed on the FTSE 100 stock index chart (UK 100 on FXOpen)

Technical Analysis of FTSE 100

In early March, bearish activity (indicated by an arrow) led to a break of the support level around 8757, which then acted as resistance.

However, as soon as bears pushed the price below the February low, bulls stepped in.

Currently, the UK stock index chart is forming a narrowing triangle, which can be interpreted as a sign of equilibrium between supply and demand. However, this pattern will eventually be broken.

It is possible that the release of significant news—such as developments in international trade tariffs—could disrupt the balance of supply and demand, triggering a trend movement for the FTSE 100 index (UK 100 on FXOpen).

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.