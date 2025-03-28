EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

EURGBP broke support area

Likely to fall to support level 0.8300

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the support area between the key support level 0.8350 (which has been reversing the price from the start of March) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave 2 from the end of February.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strongly bullish sterling sentiment, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8300.