EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURGBP broke support area
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8300

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the support area between the key support level 0.8350 (which has been reversing the price from the start of March) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave 2 from the end of February.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strongly bullish sterling sentiment, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8300.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

