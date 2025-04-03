USD/CHF Falls to Its Lowest Level in Nearly Five Months

Today, the exchange rate of one US dollar against the Swiss franc dropped below 0.87000 francs—its lowest level since early November 2024.

Since the start of 2025, the USD/CHF pair has declined by more than 4%.

Why Is USD/CHF Falling Today?

On one hand, the US dollar is weakening against other currencies due to Trump’s decision to implement the previously announced tariffs on international trade, as mentioned in our previous post.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc is gaining strength due to its appeal as a safe-haven asset. Furthermore, this morning’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation in Switzerland remains at zero, increasing the franc’s value at a time when tariff conflicts pose risks to the global economy.

Technical Analysis of the USD/CHF Chart

Since the start of 2025, the USD/CHF pair has been following a downward trajectory, highlighted by a declining channel (marked in red), with the following key points:

→ The median line has shifted from support to resistance, as indicated by the arrows.

→ The price broke through the March support level around 0.8757, accelerating the decline.

→ The lower boundary of the channel provided support this morning, slowing bearish momentum.

It is possible that the 0.8757 level will act as resistance in April 2025. However, the future direction of USD/CHF will largely depend on news developments, particularly statements from global leaders regarding tariffs in international trade.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.