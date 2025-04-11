USDCHF Wave Analysis

Fri, Apr 11, 2025 @ 06:49 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

  • USDCHF broke support zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8200

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the support zone between the key support level 0.8400 (which reversed the price multiple times in August and September) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from February.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8200, which is the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

