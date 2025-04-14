Mon, Apr 14, 2025 @ 03:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • USDCAD broke support zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3800

USDCAD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.4040 (which reversed the price sharply at the start of April, as can be seen below), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward price move from September and the support trendline of the daily down channel from March.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to intermediate impulse wave (C) from February.

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3800, former monthly low from November.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.