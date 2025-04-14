USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

USDCAD broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.3800

USDCAD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.4040 (which reversed the price sharply at the start of April, as can be seen below), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward price move from September and the support trendline of the daily down channel from March.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to intermediate impulse wave (C) from February.

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3800, former monthly low from November.