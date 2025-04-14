Mon, Apr 14, 2025 @ 18:21 GMT
EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF ⬆️ Buy

  • EURCHF reversed from support zone
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9365

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the strong long-term support level 0.9245 (which has been reversing the price from the end of 2023) and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous downward impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the support level 0.9245 and the bullish divergence on the weekly Stochastic indicator, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9365.

