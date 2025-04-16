Wed, Apr 16, 2025 @ 07:10 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDJPY reversed from long-term support level 142.00
  • Likely to rise to the resistance level 144.65

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the long-term support level 142.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of 2023), support trendline of the weekly down-channel from January and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3) from last month.

Given the strength of the support level 142.00 and the oversold weekly Stochastic, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 144.65.

