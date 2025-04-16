Wed, Apr 16, 2025 @ 07:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum In Limbo: Limited Upside May Invite Market Caution

Ethereum In Limbo: Limited Upside May Invite Market Caution

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum found support near $1,375 and corrected some losses.
  • ETH is still well below a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,740 on the daily chart.
  • Bitcoin price must settle above $88,000 to start a fresh increase.
  • XRP could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $2.250 resistance.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum declined heavily below the $2,000 zone, like Bitcoin. ETH traded below the $1,800 and $1,550 support levels before the bulls appeared near $1,375.

Looking at the daily chart, the price settled well below the 100-day simple moving average (red) and the 200-day simple moving average (green). A low was formed at $1,379 and the price recently started a recovery wave.

There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,100 swing high to the $1,379 low. Immediate resistance is near the $1,675 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,740 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1,740 on the same chart. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,100 swing high to the $1,379 low.

A daily close above the $1,740 resistance zone could start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $2,000 level. The next stop for the bulls may perhaps be to $2,100.

On the downside, Ethereum might find support near the $1,450 level. The next major support is $1,375, below which the price could slide toward $1,320. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $1,200 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a steady increase above the $84,000 level, and the price might continue to rise toward the $88,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • Fed’s Chair Powell speech.
  • US Retail Sales for March 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +1.3%, versus +0.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.