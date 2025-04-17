Thu, Apr 17, 2025 @ 07:00 GMT
US100: Bearish Continuation Scenario

Key Developments

  • Nvidia warned of a $5.5B charge due to U.S. export restrictions on its H20 GPUs to China. The U.S. now requires special licenses to export advanced chips.
    • This triggered a global tech sell-off:
    • Nvidia -5%, AMD -6%, Micron -3.5%, ASML -4.3%
  • Broader tech names like Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla also declined.
  • U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating, with tariffs still active on Chinese goods while exemptions for smartphones and PCs appear temporary.
  • Major U.S. indices are down >4% since Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2nd.

Forex Impact Analysis

  • Investors await U.S. retail sales (expected +1.2%) and industrial production data, which could potentially trigger USD volatility.
  • Fed remains in the spotlight amid sticky inflation and rising trade uncertainty.
  • El-Erian warns of rising volatility ahead, citing political and central bank uncertainty.

Tech-driven risk aversion is positive for USD, especially against risk-linked currencies (AUD, NZD, GBP) and EM FX. Keep an eye on U.S.-China headlines, as further escalation may drag on global sentiment — with JPY and USD safe-haven pairs likely to benefit.

US100 – D1 Timeframe

The recent bearish break of structure on the daily timeframe chart of US100 set the tone for a bearish continuation of the original bearish impulse. The ongoing bullish retracement is inching closer to the rally-base-drop supply region, which sits within the key zone of the Fibonacci retracement tool.

US100 – H4 Timeframe

On the 4-hour timeframe chart of US100, there is a hidden SBR pattern, with the supply zone at the pattern’s peak fitting well into the 76% Fibonacci retracement area. The expectation here is the continuation of the bearish momentum following the rejection from the supply zone.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bearish
  • Target- 16301.67
  • Invalidation- 20389.89

