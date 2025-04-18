CADJPY Wave Analysis

CADJPY: ⬆️ Buy

CADJPY reversed from key support level 102.00

Likely to rise to the resistance level 104.00

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 102.00 (which has been reversing the price since August of 2024) standing close to the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support level is likely to form the weekly daily candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – a strong buy signal for CADJPY.

Given the strength of the support level 102.00, the CADJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 104.00.