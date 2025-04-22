USD/JPY Analysis: Exchange Rate Falls Below 140 Yen per Dollar Today

Tue, Apr 22, 2025 @ 18:15 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown on the USD/JPY chart today, the exchange rate between the US dollar and Japanese yen has fallen below 140 yen per dollar – marking the first time this has occurred in 2025. Since the beginning of the year, the rate has dropped by approximately 11%.

Among the main driving factors is the White House’s tariff policy, which has triggered a sell-off in US government bonds and a weakening of the dollar. One of the more recent developments includes the release of the Consumer Price Index report by the Bank of Japan, which revealed that the CPI remained steady at 2.2%, despite analysts (according to ForexFactory) forecasting a rise to 2.4%.

It’s possible that, due to the lack of inflationary pressure in Japan, the yen is in a relatively stronger position compared to the US currency, where concerns persist that trade wars and Trump’s push for lower interest rates may lead to a spike in inflation and a devaluation of the dollar.

Technical Analysis of the USD/JPY Chart

It’s worth noting that the psychological level of 140 yen per dollar has acted as key support since late 2023. On the rare occasions when the rate has dipped below this mark, the bulls have soon regained confidence, prompting a reversal.

It’s quite possible we may witness a similar attempt on the USD/JPY chart in the coming weeks or even days. However, the current outlook remains bearish, as the price has broken below the Descending Wedge pattern (marked with black lines), indicating that supply is outweighing demand.

